Adnan Sami Takes Daughter Along to Meet Salman Khan on ‘Bigg Boss’
Singer Adnan Sami, who was recently honoured with the Padma Shri, visited the Bigg Boss set and met with the show’s host and actor Salman Khan. Adnan took along his 2-year-old daughter old Medina to meet Salman. If you’re wondering why Adnan went to meet with the bhai of Bollywood, it’s because the singer is returning with a new track called Tu Yaad Aya. Adnan had taken a voluntary sabbatical from singing and after the announcement of the Padma awards wanted to give something back to his fans who’ve supported him all these years.
“I had voluntarily taken a sabbatical. Even though one may not actively work in the public eye, a composer, singer or any creative person would be toying with ideas of what do next. When the Padma Awards were announced recently, I was hit by a very delightful, a pleasant kind of shock. I was overwhelmed. I was engulfed by a deep sense of gratitude towards my country and my fans, who have all along appreciated my work and showered me with so much love and warmth in all these years. Tu Yaad Aya is my way of saying thank you to everyone for all the affection and love you have blessed me with for years.”Adnan Sami, Singer
Adnan had incidentally also sang the popular song Bhar do Jholi... in Salman Khan’s blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
Tu Yaad Aya with music and lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa, marks Sami's return to the music scene after a long hiatus. The track is reportedly a contemporary, soulful melody. The video of the track features Adnan with actor Adah Sharma and is expected to release soon.
