Weinstein Verdict: Patricia Arquette, Nimrat Kaur & Others React
Harvey Weinstein, the once influential Hollywood producer, was sentenced to 23 years in a New York State prison on Wednesday after his conviction on rape and sexual assault.
The Silence Breakers, a group of two dozen of Weinstein’s accusers that includes Ashley Judd, Rosanna Arquette and Rose McGowan, issued a statement that said “Harvey Weinstein’s legacy will always be that he’s a convicted rapist. He is going to jail – but no amount of jail time will repair the lives he ruined, the careers he destroyed, or the damage he has caused.”
Rosanna Arquette took to Twitter to praise McGowan and other accusers as well as journalists. She wrote, “Gratitude to all the silence breakers especially Rose and all survivors of weinstein to the brave women who testified and to the incredible investigative reporting of Ronan farrow who uncovered the sabotage and spying and to david Remnick thank you Rich McKuen and ny times.”
Mira Sorvino, who accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, wrote, “23 years. Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes of rape and sexual assault. I literally cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice system has worked on behalf of all of his victims today.”
Actor Patricia Arquette thanked all the brave survivors who came forward.
Actor Padma Lakshmi was one of the first to react to the sentencing. She wrote on Twitter, “23 YEARS!! Justice has been served today. So thankful for all of the incredible survivors who shared their experiences at the hands of this monster.”
Former Sex and The City star Kristin Davis spoke about the courage of the women across the world who rose up against Weinstein.
Comedian Tommy Campbell echoed similar sentiments, stressing victims should always be heard.
Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur wrote on Twitter, “Not everyone gets away. A single judgement, with a solid message affirming hope across millions watching. Well done America. #HarveyWeinstein.” Sonam Kapoor reacted to the news with a heart emoji.
Sona Mohapatra wrote, “Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison. A brand new tomorrow. Dear Court’s of India, M.J Akbar to be brought to justice, for India to be on the right side of history.”
Actor Jameela Jamil hailed the sentencing and wrote on Twitter, “Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail! Congratulations to the incredible women who took this monster on, in spite of how maliciously he retaliated. You have made a huge leap forward for all women with this victory. Also so much love to Ronan Farrow.”
Men in Black actor Vincent D Onofrio said his heart goes out to all the women who came forward.
