Weinstein Verdict: Patricia Arquette, Nimrat Kaur & Others React

Harvey Weinstein, the once influential Hollywood producer, was sentenced to 23 years in a New York State prison on Wednesday after his conviction on rape and sexual assault.

The Silence Breakers, a group of two dozen of Weinstein’s accusers that includes Ashley Judd, Rosanna Arquette and Rose McGowan, issued a statement that said “Harvey Weinstein’s legacy will always be that he’s a convicted rapist. He is going to jail – but no amount of jail time will repair the lives he ruined, the careers he destroyed, or the damage he has caused.”