Oscar-Winning 'RRR' Adapted For Stage In Japan, SS Rajamouli Shares Photos

Japan's all-female theatre group The Takarazuka Revue adapted RRR into a musical.

Japan's all-female musical theatre group, The Takarazuka Revue, adapted SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winning film RRR into a musical. Rajamouli took to X to share pictures and a video from the show and thanked the 110-year-old theatre group for their 'energetic' performance.

"Its an honour that our RRR has been adapted as a musical by the 110 year old Takarazuka company. Thank you Japanese audience for embracing the Broadway play of RRR just like the film itself. Overwhelmed by your response... Can't appreciate all the girls enough for your energy, talent, and meticulousness in the show," the filmmaker wrote.

He concluded in Japanese with "ARIGATO GOZAIMASU" which translates to "Thank You."

In one photo, Rajamouli can be seen posing with the women who performed in the musical.

Topics:  SS Rajamouli   RRR 

