Oscar Invites 398 New Members: Karan Johar & 'RRR' Stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR Join

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, filmmakers Karan Johar and Mani Ratnam, and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur are among the 398 distinguished artists and executives who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences.
As per Oscar's official website, membership selection is based on professional qualifications and an ongoing commitment to inclusion, equity, and representation.
The Academy will have an overall membership of 10,817 (up from 10,655 last year) if all the invitees accept the invitation. These members will appear for the upcoming 96th Oscars.
American singer Taylor Swift, Austin Butler, Keke Palmer, and Ke Huy Kuan are also among the invitees.
As per a report by Variety, the 2023 class comprises 40 percent women, 34 percent ethnic and racial communities, and 52 percent members who hail from countries and territories outside the US.
Among the invitees, Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR had won an Oscar in the 'Best Original Song' category in March earlier this year. Ke Huy Quan had also received an Academy Award for a supporting actor for Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang shared on the official website, "The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide."
The 96th Academy Awards will take place on 10 March 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
