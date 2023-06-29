Oscar Invites 398 New Members: Karan Johar & 'RRR' Stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR Join

The Academy will have an overall membership of 10,817 (up from 10,655 last year) if all the invitees accept the invitation. These members will appear for the upcoming 96th Oscars.

American singer Taylor Swift, Austin Butler, Keke Palmer, and Ke Huy Kuan are also among the invitees.

As per a report by Variety, the 2023 class comprises 40 percent women, 34 percent ethnic and racial communities, and 52 percent members who hail from countries and territories outside the US.

Among the invitees, Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR had won an Oscar in the 'Best Original Song' category in March earlier this year. Ke Huy Quan had also received an Academy Award for a supporting actor for Everything Everywhere All at Once.