'Only Entertainment': Atlee On Whether Jawan Monologue Is 'Anti-Establishment’

Director Atlee spoke about his highly successful film Jawan and threw light on Shah Rukh Khan's much-discussed monologue from the film. The monologue is touted to be 'anti-establishment'.
The ace director was at the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2023 on Thursday, when he was asked about the same. Keeping in mind the film also highlighted several pressing issues, such as farmers' suicides, healthcare system, in his viral monologue, Shah Rukh's character Azad raised the importance being mindful before voting in elections.
Speaking about the same Atlee said:
"No (it is not anti-establishment), I am just talking about my emotion. I am a lay man. I am also a part of the society. I am just talking about my emotions and the film. You can take it whatever way you want. It is a common audience voice. It is the voice of Indian emotion. I am not specifying anything but I am talking about real issues. One should know who to vote for and how to vote and read the manual. I am just describing what responsibility is. This dialogue should connect with the audience in the right way. If a coach teaches a student how to goal, it is not for the match, it is for a lifetime. So I will say, a message for a lifetime."
He further said, “I am also part of press, media. So I should make entertainment with responsibility. If it’s only entertainment, I feel that I am not doing my job. I just get the real emotions- what is going around and what we are doing as a society to counter. I am not specifying anything but I am talking about real issues. One should know who to vote for and how to vote and read the manual. I am just describing what responsibility is.”
The film features SRK in a double role. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani in pivotal roles.
Actors Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also make cameo appearances in the film.
Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and currently running in cinemas.
