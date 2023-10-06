'Only Entertainment': Atlee On Whether Jawan Monologue Is 'Anti-Establishment’

Director Atlee spoke about his highly successful film Jawan and threw light on Shah Rukh Khan's much-discussed monologue from the film. The monologue is touted to be 'anti-establishment'.

The ace director was at the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2023 on Thursday, when he was asked about the same. Keeping in mind the film also highlighted several pressing issues, such as farmers' suicides, healthcare system, in his viral monologue, Shah Rukh's character Azad raised the importance being mindful before voting in elections.