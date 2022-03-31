'Offensive': Karan Johar Called Out For Promoting 'IIT-IIM Matrimonial Site'
IITIIMShaadi.com has brought on board Karan Johar as the brand ambassador.
Matrimonial platform IITIIMShaadi.com has brought on board filmmaker Karan Johar as its brand ambassador. As per the brand, the platform invites alumni of 10-15 institutions from all fields (IITs, IIMs and other top colleges) to register and find a match amongst each other.
After Karan put out a promotional video of the website on social media and called it a “matrimonial platform like no other”, he was called out for endorsing an 'elitist' culture.
Karan can be seen saying in Hindi, "We live and die only once, and we marry only once. Which is why it is important to make the correct decision when choosing a life partner. And this is not easy when it comes to highly-educated people, because before looking at caste, height, etc. they look for mental compatibility in a partner.”
Several people took to the comments section to say that they felt the whole concept to be 'offensive'.
Take a look at some of the comments:
