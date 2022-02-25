Obscenity Case: HC Denies Immediate Relief From Arrest to Mahesh Manjrekar
A case has been filed against Manjrekar related to showing obscene scenes involving minors in a Marathi movie.
On Friday, the Bombay High Court refused to grant protection from arrest or coercive action to filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar in a case related to showing obscene scenes involving minors in a Marathi movie, as per a report by PTI.
Earlier this week, the Mumbai police had filed an FIR against Manjrekar and other makers of the film Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha, under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Manjrekar, on Friday, had filed a petition in the High Court seeking for the case to be quashed. He had also sought interim protection from arrest. The division bench refused to pass an order, and adjourned the hearing to 28 February.
The filmmaker's lawyer Shirish Gupte had argued, "Nothing has really happened to the boys in the movie. The scenes shown in the trailer were never part of the film. And the trailer was removed from YouTube".
Assistant public prosecutors Madhvi Mhatre and Sangeeta Shinde had opposed the petition saying, “There are serious allegations against the accused under the POCSO Act.” To which the bench had replied, “We cannot give a blanket protection.”
