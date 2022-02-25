Obscenity Case: HC Denies Immediate Relief From Arrest to Mahesh Manjrekar

Manjrekar, on Friday, had filed a petition in the High Court seeking for the case to be quashed. He had also sought interim protection from arrest. The division bench refused to pass an order, and adjourned the hearing to 28 February.

The filmmaker's lawyer Shirish Gupte had argued, "Nothing has really happened to the boys in the movie. The scenes shown in the trailer were never part of the film. And the trailer was removed from YouTube".

Assistant public prosecutors Madhvi Mhatre and Sangeeta Shinde had opposed the petition saying, “There are serious allegations against the accused under the POCSO Act.” To which the bench had replied, “We cannot give a blanket protection.”