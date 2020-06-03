Actor Nushrat Bharucha will soon start a virtual series where she will be seen talking to doctors who are burning the midnight oil to save patients from the novel coronavirus.“By talking to them, I want them to feel that they are not alone in this. We all are very thankful for what they are doing for us, and if I can lend support in any way by just telling them this, I would definitely do it”. Nushrat Bharucha, ActorShe added, “It's terribly difficult for them, they too have families but they are standing there doing their best, so this is my way of giving them back the feeling that we are in support of them”.Shah Rukh Khan Extends Help to Kid in Muzaffarpur Station Video Nushrat said that she would be talking to them about anything they want to. “Of course the effort is to have fun, make things a little happier for them and rest of it is up to them. I am just going to put myself out there and talk about anything they want to. I would definitely want to make them feel better in the moment and give them a break from all that they have been going through”, she added.Nushrat took to Instagram to appeal to people to take care of stray animals who will be stranded when the cyclone Nisarga hits Mumbai.She even expressed shock over the brutal incident in Kerala, wherein a pregnant elephant was allegedly fed a pineapple filled with firecrackers.On the work front, Nushrat will star in Hindi remake of Marathi horror movie Lapachhapi. She will also be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Chhalaang.Will Help Keep Medics Safe: Farhan Donates PPEs to Mumbai Hospital