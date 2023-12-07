'They Kept Asking If I'm Okay': Triptii On Shooting Intimate Scenes In 'Animal'

Talking about how Ranbir made her feel comfortable during the shoot in an interview with Etimes she said: “Luckily, in my case, I've been dealing with whether I was doing the rape scene in Bulbull (her 2020 Netflix film) or this one, they kept asking me if I am okay. They also ensured that there were no more than five people, including the director, the DOP, and the actors during the scene. Nobody else was allowed on set, all the monitors were shut, and they were like, ‘this is the scene we are doing. If at any point you feel you're uncomfortable, let us know. We'll go at your pace... Every five minutes, Ranbir Kapoor was checking up on me and asking, ‘Are you okay, are you comfortable?’ I think these things really matter. People are sensitive to these things.”

She also opened up about how the film has received criticism. She said, "The scene is getting a lot of criticism as well and it did disturb me initially because I am someone who has hardly faced criticism with my first few films, this time it was a mixture of both. As long as I am comfortable, as long as people around me on set are making me comfortable and as long as I know whatever I am doing is right, I am going to do it because that is something I want to experience as an actor and as a human being."

After Animal, Triptii will be seen next sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in the romantic drama tentatively titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam in February.