Nora Fatehi Speaks About Her Accidents on Sets of 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'
Nora Fatehi said that she was injured after her co-star's gun accidentally hit her.
Nora Fatehi's bloodied face in Bhuj: The Pride of India is not a result of make-up, but a real wound. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Nora said that she got injured on the sets when her co-star's gun accidentally hit her face, and the makers decided to use that in the film.
Speaking about the incident the actor said, "We were shooting for an action sequence and the director wanted to shoot the scene in a single-take. So my co-star and I were rehearsing the scene, wherein he holds a gun to my face and I flick it".
Nora added that while the rehearsal went off smoothly, she suffered the injury while filming. "The rehearsal was perfect. However, when we started rolling the actual take, the coordination was off and the actor accidentally threw the gun to my face. The end of the metal gun hit my forehead". Nora said that she was taken to the hospital due to swelling and blood loss.
This wasn't the only injury Nora suffered on sets. "Another scene demanded running, action and fast-paced movements. During the shoot I fell and injured my fingers badly, because of which I had to wear a sling throughout. The scenes were physically demanding, but I didn't use a stunt double. It was a learning experience that I will remember forever", Nora told Hindustan Times.
Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar. It's set to release in Disney+Hotstar on 13 August.
