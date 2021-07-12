Bhuj Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha Are In Midst of a Raging War
'Bhuj: The Pride of India' also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, and Ammy Virk.
The first trailer of Bhuj: The Pride of India starts with the glimpses of war with bombs falling from the sky. The film's disclaimer reads, "The film is a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces," adding that it is not an official account of any actual battles.
The trailer is filled with missile launches, air strikes, and tanks, peppered with a heavy dose of patriotism and emotional dialogues. At one point, Ajay Devgn rises from the sand and says in Hindi, "Don't mourn my death, I've chosen to be a martyr."
The film stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, and Ammy Virk. Bhuj: The Pride of India is set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Ajay plays IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport when the war started.
The film will follow the Indian forces' fight during the war including the way they rebuilt the IAF airbase along with 300 women from a village nearby.
Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk are both part of the army. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha are from the village and are shows as 'fighters' in their own right. While Sonakshi can be seen battling a leopard with baby in hand.
The film has been directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, who has also co-written it with Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah, and Pooja Bhavoria. The film is scheduled to release on 13 August on Disney+ Hotstar.
Ajay Devgn has reportedly also designed some of the action sequences in the film. A spokesperson told MidDay that Ajay took up the mantle when action director Peter Hein was unavailable for a couple of days. The source added, "It is true that Ajay designed the action sequence for the movie. The sequences come at a crucial juncture in the narrative."
