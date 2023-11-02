ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Newlyweds Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi Drop First Pics From Their Italy Wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in June 2023.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi finally tied the knot on Wednesday, 1 November. The couple got married in the presence of their friends and family in Italy.

Taking to social media on 2 November, Varun and Lavanya dropped the first pictures from their grand wedding for their fans.

Varun captioned the post on Instagram, "My Lav! (heart emoji)." While the bride wore a stunning red lehenga for the big day, the groom complemented her look in a golden-beige sherwani.

Have a look at their first pictures from the wedding:

After a few years of dating, Varun and Lavanya got engaged in June of this year. The couple reportedly met each other for the first time during the shoot of their film, Mister.

They were also seen together on-screen in Antariksh 9000 kmph.

Topics:  Lavanya Tripathi 

