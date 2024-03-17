Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Have a Grand Griha Pravesh In Delhi

Bollywood couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot in Delhi on Friday, 15 March. The newly married couple were welcomed at their Delhi home on Saturday, 16 March and received a grand welcome.
Upon their arrival at their Delhi residence, their excitement radiated through the images of their griha pravesh, capturing them joyfully dancing to the beats of the dhol as they stepped into their new home.
Take a look:
The couple's grand wedding ceremony was held at the city's ITC Grand Bharat.
Kriti Kharbanda shared pictures from the wedding and wrote, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew, through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different, it's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, you!"
Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti.
Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira.
