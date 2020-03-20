Hasan Minhaj and Wife Beena Welcome Their Second Baby
Indian-American stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj and his wife Beena Patel welcomed their second child on 20 March.
The comedian who hosts the popular Netflix special Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj, took to Instagram to share a picture with his wife and son. He also referred to his daughter being born amidst the coronavirus outbreak as “beautiful moments” in these “crazy times”.
He wrote, “Even in these crazy times there are so many beautiful moments. Welcome to the world little guy. The Minhaj family grows, and according to Beena it’s done growing. But ya never know, shooters shoot.”
This is couple’s second child. Hasan and Beena first became parents in April 2018, when they welcomed their daughter into this world.
First streamed on Netflix in October 2018, Hasan’s show Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj deals with a plethora of political and social issues of the contemporary world. Hasan also has to his credit a comedy special on Netflix, titled Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King.
