Hasan Minhaj and Wife Beena Welcome Their Second Baby

Indian-American stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj and his wife Beena Patel welcomed their second child on 20 March.

The comedian who hosts the popular Netflix special Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj, took to Instagram to share a picture with his wife and son. He also referred to his daughter being born amidst the coronavirus outbreak as “beautiful moments” in these “crazy times”.

He wrote, “Even in these crazy times there are so many beautiful moments. Welcome to the world little guy. The Minhaj family grows, and according to Beena it’s done growing. But ya never know, shooters shoot.”