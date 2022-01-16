‘Pretence is Your Foe’: Anushka Sharma as Virat Kohli Steps Down as Test Captain

She further wrote that she is proud of Virat Kohli for “not letting anything come in the way” of his good intentions, adding, “You led by example & gave winning on field every ounce of your energy to the extent that after some losses I’ve sat next to you with tears in your eyes, while you wondered if there's still something more you could have done.”

Her note read, “This is who you are & this is what you expected from everyone. You've been unconventional & straightforward. Pretence is your foe & this is what makes you great in my eyes & the eyes of your admirers. Because underneath all this were your pure, unadulterated intentions always. And not everyone will be able to truly understand that. Like I’ve said, truly blessed are those who tried to get to know you beneath what meets the eye.”

“You are not perfect & have your flaws but then again when did you ever try to conceal that? What you did was to always stand up for doing the right thing, the harder thing, always!” Anushka wrote and added, “You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position & I know that. Because when one holds on to something so tightly they limit themselves & you, my love, are limitless.”

She concluded the note with a message with, “Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her. You did good.”