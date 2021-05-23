We're Reunited Now: Angad Bedi Tests COVID Negative

His caption further read, "Finally tested negative and after 16 days of isolation i get to see my lovely wife neha and my daughter mehr who were themselves facing such uncertainty. But we are reunited now.. there is no better feeling than coming back home.. im home. Neha you and mehr together make such a lovely home." Neha commented under the post, "We missed you like crazy...every day every minute every second."

Angad had also shared pictures from their wedding commemorating their third anniversary. In the caption, he mentioned both he and Neha were under isolation in different towns. "The hope of seeing you and mehr someday very soon brings a smile on my face in these trying times. Happy 3 my love…here is too many more godwilling (sic)," he captioned it. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in 2018.