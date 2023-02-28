Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi Speak About Equal Partnership & Parenting
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are collaborating for the first time for the audio series, Social Distancing.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are collaborating for the first time for the audio series Social Distancing, in which they play a married couple. The series, streaming on Audible, explores the complexities of relationships during the lockdown through Raghavan Rao (Angad) and Savi (Neha).
Talking about working with each other Angad said, "It is comfortable for sure, because you know each other's energies and can venture into each other's spaces. But sometimes it's a double-edged sword and can be a deterrent".
Neha added, "I would agree with him, but also say that there's a huge amount of comfort working with him in a show where we play the husband and wife. Ninety percent of the time the comfort is a huge plus, but sometimes it's also a minus".
Neha and Angad are parents to two kids and the couple also opened up about equal partnership and parenting. "Whether in marriage or a relationship, there are good days and bad days and we live that through. We have a difference of opinion and we voice it. As for equal parenting, I genuinely enjoy spending time with my kids. Neha is the voice of equal parenting, but beyond that I enjoy spending time with my kids a lot".
