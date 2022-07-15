'Mehr Slept With The Crown Under Her Pillow': Neha Dhupia on Being Re-crowned

In 2002, a 20-year-old woman, Neha Dhupia, was crowned Miss India and 20 years later The Quint sat down with her after she was re-crowned. Neha recalls the moment she was on stage with her kids, husband and parents, reliving the dream.

Neha who is also a mentor to women who compete in beauty pageants says that over the years it has become more and more difficult for young women because of the competition and social media.

She opens up about how she got into the film industry and her first film with Ajay Devgn. And she also has some advice for her 20-year-old self who was crowned Miss India.

Watch the video for more.