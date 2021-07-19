Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Announce Second Pregnancy: Thank You, God
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shared a picture with their first child Mehr.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are all set to become parents again. Neha shared a picture with Angad and their two-year-old daughter Mehr on Instagram.
Neha can be seen cradling her baby bump. She wrote in the caption, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare."
Angad Bedi also shared the picture on social media and wrote, "New Home production coming soon.." Several celebrities including Navya Nanda Naveli, Sonu Sood, Diljit Dosanjh, Ananya Panday, and Kubbra Sait congratulated the couple under their posts.
Neha and Angad tied the knot on 10 May 2018, and announced their first pregnancy in August. The couple welcomed their first child in November.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.