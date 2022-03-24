ADVERTISEMENT

'Negativity Sells Sometimes': Pooja Hegde on Rumours About Issues With Prabhas

There were rumours about Prabhas being miffed with Pooja's behaviour on Radhe Shyam sets.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in a still from <em>Radhe Shyam</em>.</p></div>
i

Rumours have been floating for quite some time that all is not well between Radhe Shyam actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Now, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Pooja addressed the speculations.

"I think negativity unfortunately sells sometimes. It may not be the truth but people like to talk about it but what I can do is flooded with positivity, which is why my social media will always be about the good times in my life because I feel that there's already so much negativity out there and I don't want to add to it. I try to let that go and then focus on the positive".
Pooja Hegde, Actor
ADVERTISEMENT

Some time back, speculations were rife that Prabhas was unhappy with Pooja's 'unprofessional' behaviour on the sets of Radhe Shyam.

UV Creations, who produced the film, had issued a statement that read, "These reports are completely baseless. Prabhas and Pooja Hedge have great respect and admiration for each other. In fact, they share a great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry. Pooja has always been very punctual for her shoots. She is very easy to work with. These rumours are merely a figment of someone's imagination. All is well between the leading pair".

Radhe Shyam released in theatres on 11 March.

Also Read

'Radhe Shyam' Movie Review: Prabhas' Stylishly Mounted Film Is a Mediocre Watch

'Radhe Shyam' Movie Review: Prabhas' Stylishly Mounted Film Is a Mediocre Watch

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×