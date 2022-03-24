'Negativity Sells Sometimes': Pooja Hegde on Rumours About Issues With Prabhas
There were rumours about Prabhas being miffed with Pooja's behaviour on Radhe Shyam sets.
Rumours have been floating for quite some time that all is not well between Radhe Shyam actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Now, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Pooja addressed the speculations.
"I think negativity unfortunately sells sometimes. It may not be the truth but people like to talk about it but what I can do is flooded with positivity, which is why my social media will always be about the good times in my life because I feel that there's already so much negativity out there and I don't want to add to it. I try to let that go and then focus on the positive".Pooja Hegde, Actor
Some time back, speculations were rife that Prabhas was unhappy with Pooja's 'unprofessional' behaviour on the sets of Radhe Shyam.
UV Creations, who produced the film, had issued a statement that read, "These reports are completely baseless. Prabhas and Pooja Hedge have great respect and admiration for each other. In fact, they share a great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry. Pooja has always been very punctual for her shoots. She is very easy to work with. These rumours are merely a figment of someone's imagination. All is well between the leading pair".
Radhe Shyam released in theatres on 11 March.
