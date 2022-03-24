'Negativity Sells Sometimes': Pooja Hegde on Rumours About Issues With Prabhas

Some time back, speculations were rife that Prabhas was unhappy with Pooja's 'unprofessional' behaviour on the sets of Radhe Shyam.

UV Creations, who produced the film, had issued a statement that read, "These reports are completely baseless. Prabhas and Pooja Hedge have great respect and admiration for each other. In fact, they share a great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry. Pooja has always been very punctual for her shoots. She is very easy to work with. These rumours are merely a figment of someone's imagination. All is well between the leading pair".

Radhe Shyam released in theatres on 11 March.