Neetu Kapoor Wishes Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt On Their Second Wedding Anniversary

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on 14 April 2022.

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today. The couple tied the knot on 14 April in 2022, and welcomed their daughter Raha, later that year.

To mark their special day, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to wish the couple with a sweet post. Neetu shared a picture of Alia and Ranbir from their pre-wedding festivities on her story and wrote, "Blessings" with red heart emojis.

Have a look at her story here:

A screengrab of Neetu Kapoor's story.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@neetu54)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir last shared the screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The couple will be soon seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Vicky Kaushal.

