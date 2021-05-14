NCW Writes to Police About Shweta Tiwari's Case; Abhinav Reacts
Shweta Tiwari has accused her ex-husband of physical assault.
After actor Shweta Tiwari posted a video of her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli trying to forcibly snatch their son Reyansh and allegedly assaulting the two of them, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Mumbai Police seeking intervention in this case. Abhinav has also responded to the same.
On Tuesday, the NCW took to Twitter to write, "@NCWIndia is perturbed by this reported incident and has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to DGP Maharashtra asking to immediately into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with the law".
In the letter that NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, she has described the incident: “In the hustle, Shweta Tiwari falls on the ground. The accused continues to create ruckus after getting inside the house as well", as per a report by PTI.
“The commission is perturbed with the sight of the atrocity being committed on a child and to the woman. You are, therefore, requested to immediately look into the matter and take appropriate action against the accused in accordance with the law. The action taken must be communicated to the commission within 10 days,” Sharma reportedly wrote.
Abhinav has responded on Instagram by saying, "Respected Chairperson , I have not done anything wrong. I beg you to please request DGP Maharashtra to investigate into the location of my son and hand him over to me".
Abhinav had also posted a video sharing his side of the story on 12 May.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.