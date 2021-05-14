NCW Writes to Police About Shweta Tiwari's Case; Abhinav Reacts

In the letter that NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, she has described the incident: “In the hustle, Shweta Tiwari falls on the ground. The accused continues to create ruckus after getting inside the house as well", as per a report by PTI.

“The commission is perturbed with the sight of the atrocity being committed on a child and to the woman. You are, therefore, requested to immediately look into the matter and take appropriate action against the accused in accordance with the law. The action taken must be communicated to the commission within 10 days,” Sharma reportedly wrote.

Abhinav has responded on Instagram by saying, "Respected Chairperson , I have not done anything wrong. I beg you to please request DGP Maharashtra to investigate into the location of my son and hand him over to me".