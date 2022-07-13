ADVERTISEMENT

Accused 'Aided' Sushant Singh Rajput's Drug Consumption, Claims NCB Draft Charge

NCB's draft charge has been filed against 35 accused, including actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which has been probing the alleged drugs angle related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has now claimed in its draft charge that the accused in the case had entered into a criminal conspiracy with one another for the circulation of drugs "in high society and Bollywood," according to a report by the Indian Express.

The report continues to state that the draft against the 35 accused also notes that Sushant had been receiving the delivery of drugs since 2018. Siddharth Pithani, who was Sushant's flatmate, reportedly "aided and abetted" him to "extreme drug addiction" by procuring drugs for the late actor's consumption in 2020.

The NCB has charged the 35 accused in the case under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's former girlfriend, her brother Showik, and the late actor's two staff employees are among those charged for allegedly procuring drugs for him.

As per the same report, the NCB also asserted that Agisilaos Demetriades, the brother of actor Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades, had repeatedly obtained cannabis and ganja from two co-accused, as well as cocaine from a Nigerian national for its "distribution in the high society and Bollywood." It is not specified in the draft charge, who the drugs were supplied to. However, it mentions that the accused were engaged in the sale of drugs for financial gain.

