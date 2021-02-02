NCB Detains Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Rishikesh Pawar
He has been detained in connection with a drugs case the agency has been investigating since Rajput's demise.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained assistant director Rishikesh Pawar in connection with a drugs case that the agency has been investigating since actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death last year, ANI reported. Pawar was reportedly a close friend of the late actor.
Pawar had earlier been summoned before the agency but has allegedly been absconding since 7 January.
The NCB has been investigating alleged drug use in Bollywood following Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The agency has questioned several celebrities in connection with this probe, including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Gabriela Demetriades, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh.
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his home in Mumbai on 14 June last year. The NCB was roped in after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing alleged money laundering charges, reportedly retrieved WhatsApp messages that hinted at alleged drug use.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.