NCB Conducts Search for Sushant's Friend Rishikesh Pawar

Pawar was summoned by the NCB in connection with a drugs case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau is conducting a search for Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, assistant director Rishikesh Pawar, who has been absconding since Thursday, 7 January, as per a report by ANI. Pawar was summoned to appear before the agency in connection with a drugs case.

The NCB has been investigating alleged drug abuse by the Bollywood industry following Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The agency has questioned several celebrities in this connection, including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Sushant passed away on 14 June last year. The NCB was roped in after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing alleged money laundering charges, reportedly retrieved some WhatsApp messages that hinted at alleged drugs use.

