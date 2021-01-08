NCB Conducts Search for Sushant's Friend Rishikesh Pawar

The Narcotics Control Bureau is conducting a search for Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, assistant director Rishikesh Pawar, who has been absconding since Thursday, 7 January, as per a report by ANI. Pawar was summoned to appear before the agency in connection with a drugs case.

The NCB has been investigating alleged drug abuse by the Bollywood industry following Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The agency has questioned several celebrities in this connection, including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh.