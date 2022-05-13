Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan To Host A Lavish Party After Intimate Wedding
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are going to get married on 9 June and are reportedly hosting a grand party later.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set to get married. The intimate ceremony will take place on 9 June with only their close friends and loved ones in attendance. However, the couple is expected to host a grand party following the wedding. The party in question is also going to be attended by eminent members of the film industry. The occasion would be a grand affair. They are also expected to tie the knot in the holy shrine of Tirumala.
They got engaged in a private ceremony back in March. It was also an intimate ceremony attended by their loved ones. On the other end, the grand party is soon to be held in Chennai which will be attended by important members of the film fraternity.
Recently, Nayanthara, Samantha, and Vijay Sethupathi collaborated for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. It was directed by her to-be-husband Vignesh Shivan. The film was an interesting take on love and followed the story of the protagonist as he attempts to understand his love for two women at the same time.
