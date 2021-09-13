Nargis Fakhri on Why She Kept Quiet About Her Relationship With Uday Chopra

Actor Nargis Fakhri has opened up about dating Uday Chopra, for the first time. Speaking to ETimes Nargis said, "Uday and I dated for 5 years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India”.

The Rockstar actor also told the publication why she never spoke about their relationship. “I have never said this to the press as people told me to keep my relationship quiet. However, now I regret that because I should have shouted from the top of the mountains that I was in love with such a beautiful soul”.