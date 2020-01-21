Ahead of Psycho’s Release, Delving Into Mysskin’s Unique Craft

The name Mysskin - UNFAMILIAR and EXOTIC, right? His cinema is just the SAME.

Films from Chithiram Pesuthadi (2006), and Anjathey (2008), to Pisasu (2014) and Super Deluxe (2019, as co-writer), to Psycho, which is scheduled to release on 24 January, have effectively been genre-bendres.

And you can see the evolution of his craft - from a raw, untreated visual language to a nuanced aesthetic.