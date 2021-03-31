Myanmar Pageant Contestant Appeals For Urgent International Aid
Han Lay made the appeal as security forces suppressing protests against February's coup killed more than 100 people.
A pageant contestant from Myanmar used the platform to appeal for urgent international aid for her country as security forces suppressing protests against last month's coup killed more than 100 people, as per a report by The Associated Press.
Yangon University student Han Lay made the appeal at the Miss Grand International pageant held in the Thai capital Bangkok.
"I deeply feel sorry for the people who have lost their lives on the streets. Every citizen of the world wants the prosperity of their country and the peaceful environment. In doing so, the leaders involved should not use their power and selfishness to apply".Han Lay
"Today in my country, Myanmar, while I am going to be on this stage, there are so many people dying, more than 100 people died. I am deeply sorry for all the people who have lost their lives," she added, fighting back tears.
"I want to say for here that, please help Myanmar. We need your urgent international help right now." Han Lay has been very vocal about the protest movement.
While Myanmar’s Military took out a parade to observe its annual Armed Forces Day on 28 March, dozens protesting last month’s coup were reportedly killed by the country’s security forces, taking the total death toll to 114, reported news agency Associated Press.
The death toll in Myanmar has been on the rise as security forces grow increasingly violent in suppressing those protesting the 1 February coup that overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
The situation has drawn international criticism from the European Union, the US and others.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
