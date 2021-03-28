Over 100 Anti-Coup Protesters Killed by Myanmar Forces on Army Day

Myanmar’s mounting death toll, however, has drawn international criticism from the European Union, the US and others.

“This 76th Myanmar armed forces day will stay engraved as a day of terror and dishonour... the killing of unarmed civilians, including children, are indefensible acts," EU Delegation to Myanmar.

While Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, said, “We are horrified by the bloodshed perpetrated by Burmese security forces, showing that the junta will sacrifice the lives of the people to serve the few. I send my deepest condolences to the victims' families. The courageous people of Burma reject the military's reign of terror.”

Unfazed by the loss of human lives and the ensuing international criticism, Myanmar Junta Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, in his televised speech on the occasion of Armed Forces Day, said that terrorism can be “harmful to state tranquility and social security.”