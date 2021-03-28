Over 100 Anti-Coup Protesters Killed by Myanmar Forces on Army Day
The death toll on Armed Forces Day was much higher than the one recorded on 14 March.
While Myanmar’s Military took out a parade to observe its annual Armed Forces Day, dozens protesting last month’s coup were reportedly killed by the country’s security forces, taking the total death toll to 114, reported news agency Associated Press.
While the figure mentioned above was cited by the news website Myanmar Now, a count provided by unnamed independent researcher indicated the death toll to be at 107, spread across two dozens cities and towns.
Both the counts are significantly higher than the death toll on 14 March, which stood between 74 to 90.
The death toll in Myanmar has been on the rise as security forces grow increasingly violent in suppressing those protesting the 1 February coup that had overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
Myanmar’s mounting death toll, however, has drawn international criticism from the European Union, the US and others.
“This 76th Myanmar armed forces day will stay engraved as a day of terror and dishonour... the killing of unarmed civilians, including children, are indefensible acts," EU Delegation to Myanmar.
While Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, said, “We are horrified by the bloodshed perpetrated by Burmese security forces, showing that the junta will sacrifice the lives of the people to serve the few. I send my deepest condolences to the victims' families. The courageous people of Burma reject the military's reign of terror.”
Unfazed by the loss of human lives and the ensuing international criticism, Myanmar Junta Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, in his televised speech on the occasion of Armed Forces Day, said that terrorism can be “harmful to state tranquility and social security.”
(With inputs from AP, PTI)
