My Life is Like That Tanishq Advertisement: Richa Chadha

Actor Mini Mathur also gave her example of marrying director Kabir Khan. “This and even more love is what I have received in my multicultural marriage,” she wrote, calling for an end to the ‘hate’.

In a series of Instagram stories Mathur wrote, "By not speaking up, you are party to normalising of hate between communities. Also why and how does religion matter? What role does it/should it play in our generation?"

"I’d rather the world turn atheist that have hate as religion. And wanting peace and harmony in our country does not make me or any of us, less of a patriot,” she added.

