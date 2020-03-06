My Grammys Look Was a Departure From ‘Safe’: Priyanka Chopra

Talking about the theme for this year’s Blenders Pride Fasion Tour - ‘Pride of India’ - Priyanka, who often represents India on global platforms, said, “Pride to me is the respect that you build for yourself in both personally and professionally and the feeling that you in still about yourself in you.”

Priyanka’s last Hollywood outing was the Sonali Bose directorial, The Sky is Pink. She has wrapped up shoot for the Netflix film The White Tiger. Priyanka also has the action-fantasy film We Can Be Heroes and the Maa Anand Sheela biopic in her kitty.