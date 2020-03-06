My Grammys Look Was a Departure From ‘Safe’: Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra recently flew down to India just for a day to walk the ramp at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, a brand she has been attached to for 10 years now. The Quint managed to have a quick chat with the globetrotting star on all things fashion, especially her experiments on the red carpet.
“I am super moody with my fashion and I love to play with different styles. I really like to push the boundaries and explore fashion from all angles. My fashion is usually a reflection of how I’m feeling that day and the outcome of my discussions with my stylists”, said Priyanka.
Whether she is walking down the red carpet or the streets of New York City, Priyanka always turns heads. From her first Oscars outing in a Ralph and Russo gown in 2016 and the Ralph Loren trench coat with a twist at her first Met Gala outing to wearing a dramatic wig at her second Met Gala appearance and the recent outfit with a plunging neckline at the Grammys, Priyanka has given us some iconic looks that will be remembered for years down the line.
Some of the outfits, like her recent Grammy’s one, have drawn mixed reactions. But that doesn’t discourage Priyanka from trying new things, as more often than not, she gets it right! But among all those fashion experiments, which ones does Priyanka think was her wildest one?
“There are a few - my first Met Gala and the Met Gala this last year - I took risks with both the looks. Last year I wore a wig! I think my Grammy’s look this year was also a departure from “safe” for me, and that’s what I love about fashion. you can take big risks, some work and some don’t, but it’s a moment that allows you to express yourself and/or your feelings in a way that is unique to you.”Priyanka Chopra, Actor
And there’s nothing really that Priyanka won’t try on the red carpet.
Talking about the theme for this year’s Blenders Pride Fasion Tour - ‘Pride of India’ - Priyanka, who often represents India on global platforms, said, “Pride to me is the respect that you build for yourself in both personally and professionally and the feeling that you in still about yourself in you.”
Priyanka’s last Hollywood outing was the Sonali Bose directorial, The Sky is Pink. She has wrapped up shoot for the Netflix film The White Tiger. Priyanka also has the action-fantasy film We Can Be Heroes and the Maa Anand Sheela biopic in her kitty.
