Shruti Haasan Reacts to Celebrities' Holiday Pics During Pandemic
"Gratitude for your privilege is what's important vs throwing your privilege on people's face", says Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan has been busy doing her daily chores during the pandemic, and she is not one of those to post luxurious holiday pictures amidst such a stressful time.
When asked about celebrities posting holiday pictures, Shruti told The Quint that she would never do such a thing because a lot of people are going through severe distress.
"I personally didn't feel it's the time to go mask-less in a pool. It has been a tough time for everyone, for some people much more. So I think gratitude and being thankful for your privilege is what is most important now versus throwing your privilege on people's faces. That's what I think".Shruti Haasan, Actor
The actor-musician also spoke about her music and how she misses live performances the most.
Shruti added that she has been supporting her dad Kamal Haasan, who has ventured into politics. However, she is certain that she doesn't want to join politics as of now.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.