Munawar Faruqui Announces New Stand-up Show In Kolkata
Munawar Faruqui had earlier claimed that 12 of his shows were cancelled following threats from right-wing groups.
Comedian Munawar Faruqui recently announced his new comedy show in Kolkata on 16 January, 2022. This comes almost a month after his Bengaluru show was cancelled following protests and threats from right-wing groups.
His stand-up is titled "Dhandho" and Faruqui has shared a link to book the tickets in the same post. "Kolkata, I'm coming with (a) new show! Ticket link in bio," he wrote in his post.
The tickets are priced at Rs 799, and according to booking site BookMyShow, they were "filling fast."
According to one of his tweets, the show has already sold out. He also informed that they would be adding more tickets to the show.
Faruqui's show in Bangalore was cancelled after the police denied permission to carry on with the show fearing protests and vandalism from right-wing groups because of how the comedian had "hurt Hindu sentiments".
This led to a social media uproar as fans and other stand-up comedians voiced their support for Munawar. In response to this, Munawar had also put out a tweet that said, "My name is Munawar Faruqui. And that’s been my time, you guys were (a) wonderful audience. Good bye, I’m done," claiming that as much as 12 of his other shows had been cancelled before this.
