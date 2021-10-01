Waheeda Rehman Reveals Why She Called Guide Co-Star Dev Anand a ‘Decent Flirt'

Twinkle Khanna told Waheeda that she was ‘fascinated’ by the movie Guide, starring Waheeda Rehman and Dev Anand.

“My favourite movie was Guide. I still remember clearly. I was sitting on the floor and there was this dabba TV which had the depth of a closet and I was looking at Guide. I was completely fascinated,” Twinkle recalled.

When asked if Anand was the same way in real life as he was on screen, Waheeda mimicked the late actor, and recalled that he said, “Waheeda, kaisi ho? (How are you Waheeda) Come on, let's do this, Come on, come on,” when they first met.

She added that he insisted she call him Dev. When Waheeda addressed him as ‘Dev saab’, the actor responded, “Dev saab? Who’s that? No Dev saab, only Dev.”

Referring to Waheeda calling Dev Anand a ‘decent flirt’ in an interaction with Rajeev Masand, Twinkle asked, “I remember reading somewhere you said he’s a ‘decent flirt’. What does that mean? What does a decent flirt mean?”