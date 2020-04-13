Mumbai Police Uses ‘Main Hoon Na’ Clip, Asks People to Wear Masks
The Mumbai police has used two clips from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, Main Hoon Na (2004), to demonstrate the importance of using masks to stay safe and curb the spread of coronavirus.
The Farah Khan directorial, which had Satish Shah as a professor of chemistry, can be seen spitting on his students as he talks to them. The students use a variety of masks to protect themselves. The tweet reads: “This class (well, almost all of them) was prompt to learn its lesson from @iamsrk's encounter with Professor Rasai!”
In a separate clip, Shah Rukh Khan, who played the role of Ram Prasad Sharma, can be seen dodging the spit. The tweet reads, “.@iamsrk wouldn’t need to do such stunts any longer - Mask Hai Na!”
Mumbai Police’s feed on Twitter is replete with quips and memes, which they use to connect with the public.
Recently, Nagpur police had tweeted a Chennai Express meme to spread awareness about the importance of social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The film also had Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Suneil Shetty, Sushmita Sen, Kabir Bedi, Kirron Kher and Nasseruddin Shah in its ensemble.
We'll get through this!
