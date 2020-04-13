Mumbai Police Uses ‘Main Hoon Na’ Clip, Asks People to Wear Masks

The Mumbai police has used two clips from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, Main Hoon Na (2004), to demonstrate the importance of using masks to stay safe and curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Farah Khan directorial, which had Satish Shah as a professor of chemistry, can be seen spitting on his students as he talks to them. The students use a variety of masks to protect themselves. The tweet reads: “This class (well, almost all of them) was prompt to learn its lesson from @iamsrk's encounter with Professor Rasai!”

In a separate clip, Shah Rukh Khan, who played the role of Ram Prasad Sharma, can be seen dodging the spit. The tweet reads, “.@iamsrk wouldn’t need to do such stunts any longer - Mask Hai Na!”