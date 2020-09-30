Mumbai Police Summons Anurag Kashyap in Payal Ghosh Case

The Mumbai Police has summoned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap at Versova Police Station on Thursday, 1 October, at 11 am in connection with the alleged sexual assault allegations levelled by actor Payal Ghosh, as per a report by ANI.

On 18 September, Payal Ghosh had alleged sexual harassment by Anurag. Hours after she alleged that the filmmaker had forced himself on her, Anurag responded by tweeting that all allegations made against him were baseless.