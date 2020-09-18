Mumbai NCB to Probe Drugs Plaint Against KJo, Vicky & Other Celebs

"I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureau at BSF head quarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer @karanjohar & others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai That party video must be investigated into!", Sirsa had tweeted.

On Tuesday, Sirsa had met Asthana and filed a complaint against Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others for alleged "consumption, possession and allowing a premise to be used for commission of offences cognizable in nature under chapter 4 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985".

The issue about alleged drug abuse in Bollywood flared up following Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.