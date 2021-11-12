Mumbai Drugs Case: Aryan Khan Records Statement Before Delhi Anti-Drugs Team
The Delhi unit of the NCB took over the investigation after allegations against Sameer Wankhede surfaced.
Aryan Khan gave his statement to the Delhi unit of the country's narcotics agency in the Mumbai cruise drugs case on Friday, 12 November, as per a report by NDTV.
The Delhi unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau took over the investigation from Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede after allegations of extortion against Wankhede surfaced.
Sources told the publication that Aryan gave his statement at a camp of the Rapid Action Force in Navi Mumbai.
Wankhede has been embroiled in a controversy after accusations from Nationalist Cogress Party leader Nawab Malik and an NCB 'witness' Prabhakar Sail brought his handling of cases into question.
