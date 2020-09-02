Mumbai Builder's Son Supplied Sushant Drugs: Ex-Manager's Lawyer
Shruti Modi’s lawyer Ashok Saraogi throws some light on the case.
Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi's lawyer Ashok Saraogi has claimed that renowned Mumbai-based builder's son Imtiaz Khatri supplied drugs to the late actor and his partner Rhea Chakraborty, as per a report by India Today.
“A few days back an MLA from Mumbai (Ram Kadam) had taken Imtiaz Khatri’s name. Even I had enquired about a Khatri who lives in Bandra. If he is the same Imtiaz Khatri, then he is well-connected in Bollywood”.Ashok Saraogi, Shruti Modi’s Lawyer
Ashok Saraogi also said that if Imtiaz is a member of the Khatri family, then they were also named in the Maharashtra irrigation scam. He also suggested that the CBI should summon everyone who is involved in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. As per the report, Saraogi added that he has heard Imtiaz was summoned by the Bandra Police but no record was made.
As per CBI investigations, a WhatsApp group related to drugs was made in which both Shruti and Sushant were members. There was a mention of one 'Bandra wala dost' in the chats, who according to Saraogi could be Imtiaz Khatri.
The CBI is currently probing the death of Sushant, who passed away on 14 June.
(Inputs: India Today)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.