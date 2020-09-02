Mumbai Builder's Son Supplied Sushant Drugs: Ex-Manager's Lawyer

Ashok Saraogi also said that if Imtiaz is a member of the Khatri family, then they were also named in the Maharashtra irrigation scam. He also suggested that the CBI should summon everyone who is involved in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. As per the report, Saraogi added that he has heard Imtiaz was summoned by the Bandra Police but no record was made.

As per CBI investigations, a WhatsApp group related to drugs was made in which both Shruti and Sushant were members. There was a mention of one 'Bandra wala dost' in the chats, who according to Saraogi could be Imtiaz Khatri.

The CBI is currently probing the death of Sushant, who passed away on 14 June.

(Inputs: India Today)