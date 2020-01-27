‘Mission Mangal’ Director Hospitalised Due to Brain Clot

Jagan Shakti, who made his directorial debut with Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his brain. According to a report, the director’s friends claimed that he suddenly collapsed while he was with his friends.

He was immediately hospitalised and his family members rushed to the hospital. He is currently undergoing diagnosis, and the condition is said to be serious.

Jagan made Mission Mangal, which was based on the true story of India’s successful launch of the Mars Orbiter Mission. The movie has registered very well with the audience and did wonders at the box office. In its fourth week of release, the film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark.