Miss World 2021: Indian-American Shree Saini Crowned First Runner-Up
India last bagged the crown in 2017, which was won by Manushi Chhillar.
Indian-American Shree Saini from the United States has won the title of international beauty pageant Miss World 2021. Karolina Bielawska from Poland was crowned the winner.
The pageant took place on 16 March (17 March IST) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after it was delayed in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Manasa Varanasi, Femina Miss India World 2020, had represented India at Miss World 2021. She had reached Top 13, but couldn't make it to the Top 6. Manushi Chhillar last won the crown for India in 2017.
