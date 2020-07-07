Wife is Always Right: Mira Wishes Shahid on Anniversary
The couple is celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary.
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are celebrating five years of togetherness and Mira shared a warm note for her husband to mark their wedding anniversary.
Posting a candid picture of the two sharing a laugh, Mira wrote, "5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand."
"I love you You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I’m laughing at you.Please don’t forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be “I am sorry," she added.
Mira shared another picture of the two from their wedding ceremony and captioned it, "Gratitude."
