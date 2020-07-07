Wife is Always Right: Mira Wishes Shahid on Anniversary

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are celebrating five years of togetherness and Mira shared a warm note for her husband to mark their wedding anniversary.

Posting a candid picture of the two sharing a laugh, Mira wrote, "5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand."