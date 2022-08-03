‘Trolls Can’t Stop a Good Film’: Milind Soman on Aamir’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha'
Aamir Khan's upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Kareena Kapoor has been facing boycott calls.
Amid the boycott calls for Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Milind Soman tweeted in support of the film's release on Tuesday, 2 August. Taking to Twitter, the actor-model wrote, "Trolls can't stop a good film," with a smiley face.
The calls to boycott Khan's film started trending on Twitter soon after the Lagaan actor's 2015 statement about 'growing intolerance' in the country resurfaced the internet.
Following Milind's tweet, several trolls commented on the same, criticizing his remark. One comment read, "They tried but couldn't stop good films like Rocketry and Kashmir Files," another tweet read, "Derogatory remarks on the country and God can't earn good money for the film."
Commenting on the controversy surrounding her upcoming film, Kareena told India Today, "It’s a film and it’s going to release and everyone will have their opinion. So that’s it. If it’s a good film, I believe that it will surpass anything, pretty much, the response will be good. I think that good films will surpass anything."
Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Tom Hank's cult classic The Forrest Gump. The film also features Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, and is slated for its release on 11 August.
