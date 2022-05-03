Marilyn Monroe’s Dress to the Statue of Liberty: 8 Homages at the Met Gala 2022
Sarah Jessica Parker's Met Gala 2022 outfit was a homage to Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley.
Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2022 outfit made headlines for it's connection to history and stardom. Kim's Marilyn Monroe dress, and more, here are representations and homages you might've missed at the Met Gala this year.
1. Kim wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic 'Happy Birthday Mr. President' dress designed by Jean-Louis. The dress had caused quite a stir when Marilyn wore it to John F Kennedy's 45th birthday in 1962.
1. Filmmaker Riz Ahmed wore an open navy blue jacket with a white undershirt and completed his look with leather boots. He also wore a Cartier necklace that is inspired by his Indian heritage, he told Vogue. His entire outfit was a homage to "the immigrant workers who kept the Gilded Age going".
2. Everyone was talking about Blake Lively's transforming dress at the Met Gala and it just goes to show that Blake does not disappoint! Her Versace gown had references to the Empire State Building and the train featured the Grand Central celestial map.
The transformation from a metallic gown to a turquoise train was also clearly a homage to the Statue of Liberty which has changed colour over time due to oxidation.
3. Sarah Jessica Parker's dress designed by Christopher John Rogers was inspired by a gown Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley made in the 1860s. Elizabeth, the author of 'Behind the Scenes or Thirty Years a Slave, and Four Years in the White House', was the first Black female designer in the White House and was the seamstress and confidante to Mary Todd Lincoln.
4. Next is Emma Corrin, whose custom Miu Miu ensemble was inspired by the New York socialite Evander Berry Wall aka the 'King of the Dudes', designer Harry Lambert revealed.
5. 2016 Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also attended the Met Gala this year in a satin gown by Joseph Altuzarra. Vogue US reported that Clinton's gown paid homage to over 60 women including Harriet Tubman, Madeline Albright, Rosa Parks, former First Lady Claudia 'Lady Bird' Johnson, and Clinton's mother Dorothy Rodham.
6. Emily Ratajkowski attended the star studded night in a vintage Atelier Versace which was originally worn by model Yasmeen Ghauri on a 1992 Versace runway.
8. When it comes to red carpets and themes, Billie Eilish gets it right and the 2022 Met Gala was no exception. The musician wore a mint green boned corset and lacy gloves. Add to that the ribbon choker and her gilder glamour look was complete.
Several people on social media, including Diet Sabya, pointed out that Billie's Gucci outfit is reminiscent of a John Singer Sargent portrait of Madame Poirson from 1885.
