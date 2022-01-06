Meghan Markle Wins £1 in Invasion of Privacy Case Against the Mail

The Guardian also reported that the Mail will pay a “substantial” part of Markle’s legal fees. The duchess had maintained that the suit against Associated Newspapers was about her principles. Her spokesperson said that the victory ‘demonstrated the strength of both claims,’ The Guardian report stated.

Meghan Markle had sued Associated Newspapers for more than five articles that posted excerpts from a “personal and private” letter to her father Thomas Markle in August 2018. Associated Newspapers had appealed that the case should go on trial but their appeal was dismissed by the court.

The Court, in December, had ruled that the duchess had a “reasonable expectation” of privacy since the contents of the letter didn’t pertain to ‘matters of legitimate public interest.’ After the victory, Meghan Markle had called for an overhaul in the tabloid industry. She criticised the industry for operating on a model that “rewards chaos over truth” and “profits from the lies and pain that they create.”