Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra Are Expecting Their First Child

Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra are expecting their first child. The couple announced the news in a joint post on Instagram on 18 April.

Sharing a picture of themselves on the social media platform, they captioned the post, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love,blessings and banana chips (plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad."