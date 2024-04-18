Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra Are Expecting Their First Child

Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra are expecting their first child. The couple announced the news in a joint post on Instagram on 18 April.
Sharing a picture of themselves on the social media platform, they captioned the post, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love,blessings and banana chips (plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad."
Masaba's mother, actor Neena Gupta also took to social media to congratulate the couple. She wrote on Instagram, "Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai (My children are going to have a child. What could be a happier news)."
Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. Earlier, Masaba was married to Madhu Mantena and Satyadeep was married to actor Aditi Rao Hydari.
