'Too Messed Up to Type': Jeremy Renner Shares First Statement Since Accident

The actor posted a picture of himself from the hospital.

i

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner shared an update on his health on Wednesday morning. He was hospitalised following a snowploughing accident and had undergone surgery as well on 2 January. The actor took to social media to thank his well-wishers and maintained that he is still recovering and is "too messed up to write."

He took to Instagram to write, "Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Many people from the film industry took to the comment section to wish him well. Chris Evans said, "Tough as nails. Love you buddy." Anil Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post. And director and actor Taika Waititi added, "My brother I love you." 

Jeremy is known for his roles in Marvel's Hawkeye, Mayor of Kingstown, Wind River, and The Hurt Locker, among others.

