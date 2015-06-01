Marilyn Monroe’s Birth Anniversary: The Struggle Behind The Glitz

The world celebrates Marilyn Monroe’s birth anniversary on 1 June. But the question is, who exactly was born on this day in the year 1926? Was it Norma Jean, or Marilyn Monroe? Because even though the two were the same women, they were in reality completely different.

One was a fragile, lonely girl and the other, a sex symbol to the world.

Somewhere between the two, there is another side to Marilyn that many of us identify with – a go-getter with an unflinching belief in herself.