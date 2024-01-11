'If I Play a Bad Guy, I Make Sure He Dies a Dog's Death': Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has completed over three decades in the Hindi film industry and he is known as the 'King of Romance.' But he has also played a few negative roles in movies like Darr, Baazigar, Anjaam.
At a recent event, where Shah Rukh was honoured 'The Indian of The Year,' the superstar said that whenever he has played a negative role he has always made sure the character suffers consequences.
At the News18 event Shah Rukh said
"I am a guy who is hopeful and tells happy stories. The heroes I play do good things, they give hope and happiness. If I play a bad guy, I make sure he suffers a lot, he dies a dog’s death, because I believe goodness begets goodness. And I believe badness deserves a kick in the back side."
He added, “I should play honest roles that give people courage to dream. I should keep working hard quietly with the hope that life doesn’t topple my apple cart anytime soon.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)