'If I Play a Bad Guy, I Make Sure He Dies a Dog's Death': Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan said this at an event where he was honoured 'The Indian of The Year.'

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Shah Rukh Khan has completed over three decades in the Hindi film industry and he is known as the 'King of Romance.' But he has also played a few negative roles in movies like Darr, Baazigar, Anjaam.

At a recent event, where Shah Rukh was honoured 'The Indian of The Year,' the superstar said that whenever he has played a negative role he has always made sure the character suffers consequences.

At the News18 event Shah Rukh said

"I am a guy who is hopeful and tells happy stories. The heroes I play do good things, they give hope and happiness. If I play a bad guy, I make sure he suffers a lot, he dies a dog’s death, because I believe goodness begets goodness. And I believe badness deserves a kick in the back side."

He added, “I should play honest roles that give people courage to dream. I should keep working hard quietly with the hope that life doesn’t topple my apple cart anytime soon.”

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan 

